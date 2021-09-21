Skip to content
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
News
Support for “Freedom to Vote” act
News
Redistricting committee to consider public input
News
Ohio hospital leaders say COVID cases dominating their facilities
News
Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School
Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By
Laura Bowen
The school is one of three in West Virginia being recognized.
News
Wood County Schools launches weekly Covid testing site
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Laura Bowen
The testing site is free and runs three times each week.
Crime
UPDATE: Woman accused in fatal wreck charged with DUI causing death
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Zach Shrivers
A woman arrested after a fatal wreck has been charged with DUI causing death.
National
CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.
News
Mid-Ohio Valley local chosen as community coaching fellow
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Laura Bowen
Reed Byers believes in systemic change and, he says, it starts with our youth.
News
Employers seek staff at job fair in the world of Covid
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Laura Bowen
One employer said her business is booming...but those resumes are lagging.
National
Accused Capitol rioter from West Virginia back in court
News
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 4 B Block
News
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 4 A Block
National
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
News
Hospital employees demonstrate against mandatory vaccvinations
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Todd Baucher
WVU Medicine requires by October 31.
Education
Students join “safety patrol team” at Emerson Elementary
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Zach Miles
Students join a new safety program at Emerson Elementary.
News
Wood County chooses architectural firm for new 911 center
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
ZMM first of three firms making final cut.
News
Justice announces task force to address WV hospital staff shortages
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
Hospitals will be reimbursed for staff diverted to COVID cases.
Accidents
UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal Pleasants County wreck
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By
Zach Shrivers
A woman is in jail Monday after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car wreck in Pleasants County.
National
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By
LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
News
Ohio Pawpaw Festival returns for 23rd year
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By
Kurtis Bradley Brown
This festival celebrates everything pawpaw.
News
Pleasants County Agricultural Fair highlights youth livestock displays
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
Fair held for first time since 2019.
News
Governors cite deaths to emphasize seriousness of COVID
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
Both continue to push for vaccinations, no mandates
News
“Paint party” brings community together
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By
Kurtis Bradley Brown
This mural is for the people by the people.
News
Woman dies in early morning wreck
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
News
Local 16 year old missing
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
Jaylynn Guess was last seen this past Monday.
News
For boaters, the Riverfest is home
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
One boater rode his sternwheel about 140 miles to get to the festival.
Your Good News
Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By
Mitchell Blahut
The West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assocation says there are more than 39 thousand people that are affected by the neurologic disorder in the mountain state. The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” was held today in Williamstown.
Entertainment
Harvest Moon Festival returns
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By
Mitchell Blahut
The Harvest Moon Festival is back for the public after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Entertainment
Belleville Homecoming seeing big turn out for second day
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By
Mitchell Blahut
Belleville Homecoming is in its second day of festivities.
News
Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to our area this Saturday
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
Money will go towards services that help people with Alzheimer's as well as their families.
News
The community is being called to help paint large mural
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
Anyone, any age, any experience level is being called to help with a big mural project.
News
Belleville Homecoming is back
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By
Laura Bowen
From fireworks to pet parades and more, homecoming will have plenty to offer this year.
News
Gov. DeWine, Ohio health officials visit Ohio River cities
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
Discuss rising COVID cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
News
W.Va., Ohio AG’s urge Biden to reverse mandates
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By
Todd Baucher
Letter sent to president released Friday.
National
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By
MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.