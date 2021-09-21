FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...

Support for “Freedom to Vote” act

Redistricting committee to consider public input

"The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those...
Ohio hospital leaders say COVID cases dominating their facilities

Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 58 minutes ago
By Laura Bowen
The school is one of three in West Virginia being recognized.

Wood County Schools launches weekly Covid testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Laura Bowen
The testing site is free and runs three times each week.

UPDATE: Woman accused in fatal wreck charged with DUI causing death

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Zach Shrivers
A woman arrested after a fatal wreck has been charged with DUI causing death.

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
By CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Mid-Ohio Valley local chosen as community coaching fellow

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Laura Bowen
Reed Byers believes in systemic change and, he says, it starts with our youth.

Employers seek staff at job fair in the world of Covid

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Laura Bowen
One employer said her business is booming...but those resumes are lagging.
Extended Forecast
Accused Capitol rioter from West Virginia back in court

Football Frenzy Week 4 B Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 4 B Block

Football Frenzy Week 4 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 4 A Block

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic

Hospital employees demonstrate against mandatory vaccvinations

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Todd Baucher
WVU Medicine requires by October 31.

Students join “safety patrol team” at Emerson Elementary

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Zach Miles
Students join a new safety program at Emerson Elementary.

Wood County chooses architectural firm for new 911 center

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
ZMM first of three firms making final cut.

Justice announces task force to address WV hospital staff shortages

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
Hospitals will be reimbursed for staff diverted to COVID cases.

UPDATE: Arrest made following fatal Pleasants County wreck

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
By Zach Shrivers
A woman is in jail Monday after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car wreck in Pleasants County.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

Ohio Pawpaw Festival returns for 23rd year

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
This festival celebrates everything pawpaw.

Pleasants County Agricultural Fair highlights youth livestock displays

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
Fair held for first time since 2019.

Governors cite deaths to emphasize seriousness of COVID

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
Both continue to push for vaccinations, no mandates

“Paint party” brings community together

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
This mural is for the people by the people.

Woman dies in early morning wreck

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Local 16 year old missing

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
Jaylynn Guess was last seen this past Monday.

For boaters, the Riverfest is home

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
One boater rode his sternwheel about 140 miles to get to the festival.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT
By Mitchell Blahut
The West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assocation says there are more than 39 thousand people that are affected by the neurologic disorder in the mountain state. The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” was held today in Williamstown.

Harvest Moon Festival returns

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
By Mitchell Blahut
The Harvest Moon Festival is back for the public after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Belleville Homecoming seeing big turn out for second day

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT
By Mitchell Blahut
Belleville Homecoming is in its second day of festivities.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to our area this Saturday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
Money will go towards services that help people with Alzheimer's as well as their families.

The community is being called to help paint large mural

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
Anyone, any age, any experience level is being called to help with a big mural project.

Belleville Homecoming is back

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT
By Laura Bowen
From fireworks to pet parades and more, homecoming will have plenty to offer this year.

Gov. DeWine, Ohio health officials visit Ohio River cities

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
Discuss rising COVID cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.

W.Va., Ohio AG’s urge Biden to reverse mandates

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
By Todd Baucher
Letter sent to president released Friday.

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT
By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.