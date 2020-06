Becker, Sr., Robert J.

Funeral Home: McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home

Robert J. Becker, Sr., 99, of Reno passed away at 9:55 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Heartland of Marietta. He was born April 26, 1921, in Marietta a son of Edward and Matilda Beiser Becker.

He had been employed as a millwright with Local #1755, was a member of Little Muskingum Congregational Church, American Union Lodge #1 F & AM.

On December 3, 1943, he married Charlotte Imogene Miller who preceded him in death. Surviving are children: Robert Becker, Jr. of Marietta, Shirley Becker of Marietta, Sue Carmichael (Jim) of Atlanta, GA, Sammy Becker (Barb) of Marietta and Ronald Becker (Juanita) of Marietta along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and 11 brothers and sisters.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday evening (June 16) from 5 until 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.