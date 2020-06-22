Advertisement

Gainer, Hannah Rose

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
Hannah Rose Gainer aka “Bat”, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 11, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 15, 1946 in Grantsville, WV, Calhoun County, a daughter of the late Dick and Erma Stump Hall.

Hannah graduated from PHS and graduated from Beauty College in Marietta. She was a retired beautician and truck driver who was a team driver with her husband, Jeff.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Gainer; one daughter, Stephani Williams (John McHale) of Winchester, VA; one granddaughter, Megan Mackey (Travis) of Vienna and a great granddaughter, Emmalin Sams of Vienna; two step-sons, Scott Gainer (Dunia)of Parkersburg and Chris Gainer (Lori) of Reynoldsburg, OH; step-grandchildren, Autumn Gainer of Parkersburg and Kiernan Gainer of Reynoldsburg, OH.

At her request there will be no visitation or services. She will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral and Cremation Services of 2333 Pike St. is assisting the Gainer family with her arrangements.

