Lynch, Wretha Sue

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
Funeral Home: McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home

Wretha Sue Lynch, 57, of Marietta passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 22, 1963, in Marietta to the late Harold Smith and Carolyn Tidd Smith of Reno. Wretha was a homemaker.

Wretha is survived by 2 daughters, Alicia (Cam) Smith and Amanda (Ernest) Lynch; 4 grandchildren: Jackson, Jonathon, Kinsley and Skylar Lynch; 2 sisters, Ronda (Mike) Smith and Connie Smith both of Marietta, and niece Mallory (Tim) Wilkes. Her father preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 18) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

