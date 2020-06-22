McIntyre, Robert B.

Funeral Home: Cawley & Peoples

Robert B. McIntyre, 75, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1945 in Marietta to Virgil and Edith Kerns McIntyre.

He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1964, where he lettered in several sports and was captain of the football and basketball teams. Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during Vietnam in the Combat Engineers. He retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1986. Bob was a member of the American Legion, Post 750 in Lowell, where he was a Past Commander, Lowell Senior Citizens, where he was the treasurer, life member of the VFW Post 5108 in Marietta, life member of the North American Hunting Club, member of the National Field Trial Association for Sporting Dogs, and a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Lowell. He was an avid sports fan, loved playing ball and hunting, and loved his coonhounds and dog race field trials.

Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene Bosner McIntyre, whom he married on September 18, 1970; his sister, Peggy McIntyre Sutton; niece Raina Sutton Snyder; niece Deana Sutton Poburs; nephew, Randy Sutton (Robin); and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be announced when final date is determined. Private burial of his ashes will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bob’s family, offering on-line condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com.