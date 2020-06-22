Advertisement

Simmons, Carol Ann

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carol Ann Simmons, 67, of Belmont, passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Housecalls Hospice.

She was born on November 23, 1952 in Gilmer County, WV the daughter of the late Andrew O. and Amandon Arlene McDonald Britton.

Carol is survived by her husband of fifty-two years Carl Raymond Simmons, Jr., five children Brian Simmons, Jason Simmons, Brenda Simmons, Jamey Simmons, Daniel Simmons, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, seven brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Kathleen Ritter

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Kathleen Ritter

Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr. obituary

Obituaries

Obituary: Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards

Updated: 3 hours ago
Obituary: Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards

Obituaries

Obituary: Christina Lynn Gillespie

Updated: 6 hours ago
Christina Lynn Gillespie obituary

Obituaries

Obituary: Karen Sue Ellison

Updated: 6 hours ago
Karen Sue Ellison obituary

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Michael J Casto

Updated: 6 hours ago
Michael J Casto obituary

Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Lee Lockhart

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gary Lee Lockhart Obituary

Obituaries

McIntyre, Robert B.

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
Robert B. McIntyre, 75, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1945 in Marietta to Virgil and Edith Kerns McIntyre.

Obituaries

Welsh, Gertrude Belle Husk

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
Gertrude Belle Husk Welsh, 95, of Jane Lew, WV went to sleep peaceably in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She had been living at Crestview Manor the last couple of years.

Obituaries

Becker, Sr., Robert J.

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
Robert J. Becker, Sr., 99, of Reno passed away at 9:55 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Heartland of Marietta. He was born April 26, 1921, in Marietta a son of Edward and Matilda Beiser Becker.

Obituaries

Lynch, Wretha Sue

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
Wretha Sue Lynch, 57, of Marietta passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.