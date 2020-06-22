Simmons, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Simmons, 67, of Belmont, passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Housecalls Hospice.

She was born on November 23, 1952 in Gilmer County, WV the daughter of the late Andrew O. and Amandon Arlene McDonald Britton.

Carol is survived by her husband of fifty-two years Carl Raymond Simmons, Jr., five children Brian Simmons, Jason Simmons, Brenda Simmons, Jamey Simmons, Daniel Simmons, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, seven brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family