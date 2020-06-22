Welsh, Gertrude Belle Husk

Funeral Home: Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc.

Gertrude Belle Husk Welsh, 95, of Jane Lew, WV went to sleep peaceably in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She had been living at Crestview Manor the last couple of years.

Gertrude was born in Calhoun County on September 14, 1924, the oldest daughter of the late Dewey and Bessie Bower Husk.

On August 2, 1947 she married the love of her life, Dorsey Welsh. They made their home together in Millville, NJ until his passing in 1983. She worked and retired from the Vineland State School.

Gertrude moved back to West Virginia in 1998 and made her home in Jane Lew, WV. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Jane Lew Nutrition Site and later at Crestview. Gertrude loved to travel with her daughter on bus trips and later with her friends.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by seven brothers.

Gertrude is survived by one daughter, Sherri (Alex) Groff of Oaklyn, NJ, whom she loved and raised as her very own; two sisters, Madeline Lamp of Big Springs, WV and Sharon Titus of Jane Lew, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jackie Chambers officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Broomstick Cemetery at Five Forks, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com