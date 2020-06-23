Advertisement

20 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OHIO W.Va. (WTAP) - Twenty people have been named in indictments returned by a grand jury in Washington County.

Following is list of those indicted and they charges they are facing:

- Raymond F. Goodwin, failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Steven A Siegel, failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Jennifer V. Sample, theft

- Brett S. Edwards, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

- Jennifer V. Sample, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

- Jennifer V. Sample, escape, identity fraud

- James H. Ridgeway, burglary; violating a protection order, two counts

- Bradford J. Boyer, theft, breaking and entering, tampering with evidence

- Samuel E. Moore, disrupting public services

- Jason D. Lanning, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

- Rebecca P. Lanning, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

- Jamal Thompson, attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability

- William J. Saylor, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

- Jessica R. Crabtree, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

- Michael D. Pittman, carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, five counts

- Andrew R. Johnson - trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings

- Tytus L. Shields - trafficking in heroin, two counts; possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; having weapons under disability, three counts; receiving stolen property

- Steven A. Siegel - possession of heroin, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, receiving stolen property

- Kyleigh D. Rymer - receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, possession of heroin. tampering with evidence

- Kelci L. Wise - trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings

- Timothy E. Payne Jr., - trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, two counts; possessing criminal tools; endangering children; having weapons while under disability, three counts

- Haley N. Hull - trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in heroin; possession of heroin; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, two counts; possessing criminal tools; endangering children; receiving stolen property

- Michael R. Tabor - sexual battery, three counts, attempted sexual battery

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

