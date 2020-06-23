Advertisement

Angry woman coughed on 1-year-old’s face at Calif. restaurant, mother says

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO/CNN) - Police in California are searching for a woman accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a frozen yogurt shop because she believed his mother was not properly socially distancing.

Mother Mireya Mora took her 1-year-old son in a stroller last Friday to a Yogurtland location in San Jose, California. She says while they were standing in a line, a female customer in front of her got mad, saying Mora was too close to her.

“It happened so quick, and I was in shock that she got close, she took off her mask really fast and she coughed in my son’s face,” Mora said. “Coughing on someone’s face, she did it on purpose. It’s not that she coughed on accident. No, she purposely coughed on my son’s face.”

Mother Mireya Mora is hopeful her 1-year-old son won't catch COVID-19 following the incident, which she believes may have been motivated by race.
Mother Mireya Mora is hopeful her 1-year-old son won't catch COVID-19 following the incident, which she believes may have been motivated by race.(Source: Mireya Mora/KGO/CNN)

Mora says her son had a slight fever following the incident but is feeling better. She is hopeful he won’t catch COVID-19.

“If he were to get sick… I can’t even imagine,” she said.

Police released surveillance video of the incident Monday, asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in the assault case. They say she coughed near the 1-year-old’s face at least twice.

Mora believes the incident was motivated by race.

“I believe this woman might be racist… Me and my grandma are Hispanic, and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60s with a medium build. She was wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: moments ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

News

20 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Washington County grand jury indictments

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

Latest News

National

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.

National

Apple is worth nearly $2T

Updated: 1 hour ago
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

National

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE and KATHLEEN FOODY
A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism and a rancorous election season.

News

Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
No one is injured after a commercial vehicle collides with a car in Reno.