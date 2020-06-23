Forecast 6-23-20

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

