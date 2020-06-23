Forecast 6-23-20
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
