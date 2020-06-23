Advertisement

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Scores of mourners Tuesday paid their final respects to Rayshard Brooks at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, taking part in a funeral rich with historical echoes and filled with a tragic sense that Black America has been through this all too many times before.

“Rayshard Brooks is the latest high-profile casualty in the struggle for justice and a battle for the soul of America. This is about him, but it is so much bigger than him,” the Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, told the crowd, less than two weeks after the Black man was shot twice in the back by a white Atlanta police officer following a struggle in a fast-food parking lot.

Warnock recited a long list of names of Black people who died at the hands of police in recent years, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Philando Castile and George Floyd, lamenting: “Sadly we’ve gotten too much practice at this.”

Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, dressed in white, sat surrounded by family and friends. Former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom have been mentioned as potential running mates for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, were among the mourners.

Most people dressed all in white, while some wore T-shirts with Brooks’ picture. Nearly everyone had masks on against the coronavirus.

Brooks' killing June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd's death under a white Minneapolis officer's knee on May 25. In the aftermath of Brooks' death, the Atlanta police chief resigned, and protesters burned to the Wendy's restaurant.

As the funeral was underway, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the fire, identifying her as 29-year-old Natalie White — according to her lawyer, the same woman Brooks described to police on the night he was shot as his girlfriend.

The lawyer, Drew Findling, said White was distraught over Brooks’ death but was “absolutely not responsible for the fire,” saying the blaze was already underway when she was seen on video approaching the restaurant.

The deaths of Floyd and Brooks have led to a groundswell of protests against racial inequality, a movement to take down Confederate statues and other offensive symbols, and demands for the dismantling of police departments or the shifting of their funding toward social services.

“We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and Black lives specifically,” the Rev. Bernice King, the civil rights leader’s daughter, told the crowd at the funeral.

She noted ruefully that the killing took place in Atlanta, the “Black mecca” and “the city that is supposed to be `too busy to hate.‘”

King, who was a child when her father was assassinated in 1968, told the mourners she was at the church for “what feels like an all-too-familiar moment.” She noted that Brooks’ death took place on the same date that NAACP leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Mississippi in 1963 and Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison in South Africa in 1964.

But in a powerful echo of her father’s “I Have a Dream” speech, she declared: “Rayshard Brooks’ death will not be in vain because justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Brooks, 27, was shot by Officer Garrett Rolfe after a struggle that erupted when police tried to handcuff him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at a Wendy's drive-thru. Video showed Brooks snatching a police Taser and firing it at the officer while running away.

Rolfe, 27, was charged with murder and jailed without bail. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, accused of stepping on Brooks’ shoulder as he lay dying on the pavement. Lawyers for both men said their clients’ actions were justified.

An afternoon bail hearing for Rolfe that would have conflicted with the funeral was canceled by a judge. Under the law, crime victims and their families are entitled to be heard at such proceedings.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry offered financial help for the service, Warnock said.

Outside the church, a large screen broadcast the service. Tyrone Harvey was among the few dozen who listened.

“First of all we have to vote. We have to vote. We can’t just rest on our laurels and say, ‘OK, we got Obama in there.’ And Obama’s gone. We’ve got to do better than that,” he said. “We’ve got to make some drastic changes.”

He added: “It’s vital. It’s important now.”

Warnock, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, urged people to keep marching and raising their voices to challenge racism and fight for change.

“I came here today to announce another march. I don’t want you to miss it. Make sure you show up for this march. It is happening on Nov. 3, 2020, at a voting booth near you,” he said to applause. “It’s a contradiction to march in the streets and not march on the voting booth.”

Meanwhile, a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some change to the nation’s criminal justice system, and they overwhelmingly want to see clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for those who cross the line.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said 29% think the criminal justice system needs “a complete overhaul,” 40% say it needs “major changes,” and 25% say it needs “minor changes.” Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: moments ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

News

20 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Washington County grand jury indictments

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.

National

Apple is worth nearly $2T

Updated: 1 hour ago
Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

National

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE and KATHLEEN FOODY
A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism and a rancorous election season.

News

Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
No one is injured after a commercial vehicle collides with a car in Reno.