Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
July 2019 Daybreak trivia winners

Updated: Aug. 1, 2019 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Did you win July's drawing for one $100 gift certificate to Greenleaf Landscapes?

UPDATE: WTAP tower project nearly complete; rescan Feb. 3

Updated: Jul. 28, 2019 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
By WTAP
WTAP tower upgrades will be complete on Monday, February 3. Antenna viewers will then need to rescan their TVs after 10 a.m.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

UPDATE: Court overrules motion by city to amend original complaint against residential treatment facility

Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Julie Dunphy, Michael Tatar
The court still has to decide whether Oriana House must go before the city planning commission.

FCC approves deal for Gray Television to buy Raycom Media

Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 at 8:31 AM EST
|
By WTAP
Gray Television’s more than $3.6 billion deal to acquire Raycom Media has received regulatory approvals to move forward.

Jon Husted brings his campaign trail to Marietta College

Updated: Oct. 2, 2017 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Julie Dunphy
Husted is currently Ohio's Secretary of State, hoping to succeed Governor Kasich. Monday he received an endorsement from Senator Frank Hoagland.

"Saluting Roger Sheppard: Signing Off after 27 Years," to air Friday night & Sunday

Updated: Feb. 28, 2017 at 3:48 PM EST
|
By Loyd Price
WTAP will air a special program on March 3rd and March 5th, that will be a retrospective of Roger Sheppard's 27 year career at WTAP.