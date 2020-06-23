Obituary: Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr.

Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr., 82 of Pennsboro, WV, died June 22, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

He was born Sept. 4, 1937 at Rochester, NH, the son of the late Andrew N. and Irene Marie Dieskow Thomson. He graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1954, Gilmore College in CA and Keene State College in NH. He was a criminal investigator in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and started and operated risk and Safety Management, Inc. working in New England in construction safety and mine safety. He enjoyed reading, watching westerns, traveling and keeping in touch with his Marine Corps friends. He was a lifetime member of Marine Corp League, Kent Co., RI. He enjoyed music and listening to live bands and that everyone called him Grandpa on the ridge.

Andrew is survived by his wife Betsey Ann Carpenter Thomson; children, Harry Andrew Thomson (Ming) of CO, Thomas Daniel Thomson (Barbara) of Pennsboro, and Betsey Bunner (Amos) of Pennsboro; former daughter-in-law, Heike Thomson of VA; grandchildren, Tanya Stewart (Derek), Cara Quillin (James), Eric Campbell (Demetra), Cheri Colvin (John), Christina Bunner, Courtney Bunner, Craig Campbell, Cassandra Bunner (Drew), and Cheri Walton (Kyle); ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Harry Thomson (Shirley) of TN.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Amanda Campbell; and great grandchildren, Emory Walton and Nathaniel Quillin.

According to his wishes he will be cremated with no services. Raiguel Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.