Obituary: Gary Lee Lockhart

Gary Lee Lockart Obituary (Sarah Cooke)

MINERAL WELlS, W.Va (WTAP) - Gary Lee Lockhart, 77, of Mineral Wells, joined his family in Heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Leonard Lockhart and Elma K. Lynch Wilson. Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for Benson Truck Bodies as a Mechanic. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, spending time with his kids. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Crosby Lockhart; two daughters, Michelle Martin (John) of Georgia and Beth Bell (Danny) of Elizabeth, WV; one son, Gary A. Lockhart of Mineral Wells; sister, Carolyn Duvall (Ed) of Florida; two brothers, Alford D. Wilson of Marietta, OH and Roger Wilson (Becky) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Cory Parmar, Savanna Bell, Hattie Lockhart, Leanne Lockhart, David Hendershot, Autumn Lockhart, Zachery Lockhart, Devyn Wherry, Brody Lockhart and Lexi Freeman; and three great-grandchildren, Laykin Walker, Ariella Marie Freeman and Torran Amelia Coss.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his three brothers, Raleigh Lockhart, Ronald Lockart and Harold Lockhart; and his grandson, Robbie Wherry.

At Gary’s request there will be no services or visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is assisting the family.

