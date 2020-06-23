Obituary: Karen Sue Ellison

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Karen Sue Ellison, 67, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born March 5, 1953, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Howard Keith and Velma M. Daugherty Poole.

Karen was a 1971 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and later a graduate of Parkersburg Beauty College. She was a grandmother, homemaker and wife who enjoyed crafting, card-making, sewing, and loved to travel. Karen was an active member at Lost Pavement church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Karen is survived by her husband of nearly forty five years, William H. “Bill” Ellison Jr; two daughters, Tracy Kibble of Parkersburg and Erin Ellison of Fairbanks, Alaska; three brothers, Larry Poole (Brenda Hazel), Bryan Poole (Tammy) and Kevin Poole (Brenda); six grandchildren, Regan, Grant, Dean, Kailey, Kaitlyn and Natalie; her beloved pet, Squirrel the Yorkie; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elias Howard and Iva Dotson Poole; and Tracy Calvin and Reva Flesher Daugherty.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 and one hour prior to the 1:00 pm service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.