Advertisement

Obituary: Karen Sue Ellison

Karen Sue Ellison obituary
Karen Sue Ellison obituary(Sarah Cooke)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Karen Sue Ellison, 67, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born March 5, 1953, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Howard Keith and Velma M. Daugherty Poole.

Karen was a 1971 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and later a graduate of Parkersburg Beauty College. She was a grandmother, homemaker and wife who enjoyed crafting, card-making, sewing, and loved to travel. Karen was an active member at Lost Pavement church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Karen is survived by her husband of nearly forty five years, William H. “Bill” Ellison Jr; two daughters, Tracy Kibble of Parkersburg and Erin Ellison of Fairbanks, Alaska; three brothers, Larry Poole (Brenda Hazel), Bryan Poole (Tammy) and Kevin Poole (Brenda); six grandchildren, Regan, Grant, Dean, Kailey, Kaitlyn and Natalie; her beloved pet, Squirrel the Yorkie; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elias Howard and Iva Dotson Poole; and Tracy Calvin and Reva Flesher Daugherty.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 and one hour prior to the 1:00 pm service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Kathleen Ritter

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Kathleen Ritter

Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Andrew Nathaniel Thomson, Jr. obituary

Obituaries

Obituary: Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards

Updated: 3 hours ago
Obituary: Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards

Obituaries

Obituary: Christina Lynn Gillespie

Updated: 6 hours ago
Christina Lynn Gillespie obituary

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Michael J Casto

Updated: 6 hours ago
Michael J Casto obituary

Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Lee Lockhart

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gary Lee Lockhart Obituary

Obituaries

McIntyre, Robert B.

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
Robert B. McIntyre, 75, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1945 in Marietta to Virgil and Edith Kerns McIntyre.

Obituaries

Welsh, Gertrude Belle Husk

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
Gertrude Belle Husk Welsh, 95, of Jane Lew, WV went to sleep peaceably in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She had been living at Crestview Manor the last couple of years.

Obituaries

Becker, Sr., Robert J.

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
Robert J. Becker, Sr., 99, of Reno passed away at 9:55 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Heartland of Marietta. He was born April 26, 1921, in Marietta a son of Edward and Matilda Beiser Becker.

Obituaries

Lynch, Wretha Sue

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
Wretha Sue Lynch, 57, of Marietta passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.