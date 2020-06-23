Obituary: Kathleen Ritter

Kathleen Ritter, 96, of Belpre, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 16, 1924 in Marietta, Ohio, the first of seven children born to the late Frederick and Edna McCain.

Kathleen lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma until 2007 when she moved to Belpre to be closer to family. She was employed with National Trailer Convoy in the tax payroll department for 37 years. Kathleen enjoyed traveling with her late husband and daughter, especially to Hawaii. She was an animal lover, especially her cats. Kathleen attended Fairlawn Baptist Church.

Kathleen is survived by her sister Shirley (Jimmy) Hartline; brother Donald (Mildred) McCain; many nieces and nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Everett Ritter; daughter Judy (Edward) Ritchie; sister Velma (Don) Crundele; brothers Fred (Earlene) McCain, Alfred (Betty) McCain and Franklin (Trilby) McCain.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

