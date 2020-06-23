Obituary: Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards

Maria del Aguila (Martinez Jimenez) Richards, 78, of Big Springs West Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2020 after an unexpected illness.

She was born on August 24, 1941, to Antonio Martinez Nuñez and Isabel Jimenez Alpañez. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronzel Richards.

Surviving are her children, Tony Richards (and daughter-in-law Jenny) of South Charleston West Virginia; Ronnie Richards of Big Springs West Virginia; John Richards (and daughter-in-law Tammy) of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Lydia Richards (and son-in-law Lyle) of Big Springs West Virginia. She has 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her Brother Antonio Martinez Jimenez (and sister-in-law Rosa); and sisters Elena Martinez Jimenez (and Brother-in-law Antonio); Sofia Martinez Jimenez all of Alcala de Guadaira Spain.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked hard all of her life. She will be missed by many – She will remain forever in our hearts.

Interment will be at the Big Springs WV Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

