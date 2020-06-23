Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charges in court

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) -

We have updated this article to reflect that it was November 30, 2019, and not November 30th, 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Parkersburg man pled guilty today to federal charges related to the trafficking of methamphetamine and the possession of a firearm while involved in drug trafficking, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. James Daniel Canty, 60, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Canty admitted that on November 30, 2019 following a traffic stop by members of the Parkersburg Police Department on Plum Street near Jefferson Elementary School in Parkersburg, he was found to be in possession of approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine as well as a loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number and a box of .25 caliber ammunition. Canty further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine that he possessed, and that he possessed the firearm for the purpose of protecting himself and the methamphetamine that he was carrying. Canty has a long criminal history, which includes six prior felony convictions.

Canty faces up to life in prison when sentenced on September 21, 2020.

The Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is handling the prosecution.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted these cases with support from the Project Guardian partners noted above. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: [/projectguardian]https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

News

2 men jailed on robbery, kidnapping charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
2 men jailed after allegedly holding man at gunpoint in Marietta apartment.

News

Some Parkersburg City Council members say they will never defund the police

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never support defunding the police.

News

MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports more than 630 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
The number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued to climb Monday afternoon as the state's COVID-19 website showed nearly 750 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 455 cases.

News

Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

News

Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

News

County Road 9 to be closed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
County Road 9 to be closed

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

What's Trending, 6/24/20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A cat gets bullied by birds, an opera performed in front of plants (literally), and BASEBALL IS BACK!