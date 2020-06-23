Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) -

No one was injured after a commercial vehicle collided with a car on Route 7 in Reno, just across the street from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to State Highway Patrol dispatch, no one was transported to a medical facility after the accident, which occurred a little after noon on Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation.

