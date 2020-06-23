Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) -
No one was injured after a commercial vehicle collided with a car on Route 7 in Reno, just across the street from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to State Highway Patrol dispatch, no one was transported to a medical facility after the accident, which occurred a little after noon on Tuesday.
The crash is still under investigation.
