Advertisement

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

DHHR also reports 11 new cases in Mountain State
W.Va. coronavirus
W.Va. coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported two new coronavirus deaths and 11 new cases in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

The latest deaths - an 88-year-old Lewis County woman and a 66-year-old Clay County woman - pushed the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 92.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,582 cases and 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR’s COVID-19 website also showed 700 active cases and 1,790 recovered cases .

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.67 percent and the daily percentage was 1.35 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/22/20 6:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported one new coronavirus death and 19 new cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,571 cases and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. That's an increase of 28 cases since the DHHR updated its statistics Sunday evening.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 755 active cases and 1,726 recovered cases .

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 1.03 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (83/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (152/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/22/20 2:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,552 cases, 89 deaths and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 782 active cases and 1,681 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.69 percent and the daily percentage was 1.66 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Geared Up

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

News

20 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Washington County grand jury indictments

News

Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
No one is injured after a commercial vehicle collides with a car in Reno.

News

Washington County Health Department offering drive-through back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Washington County Health Department offering drive-through back-to-school immunizations

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Consumer news

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Black Lives Matter protest in Marietta

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Lung cancer research

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Cambridge defeats Parkersburg 10-5

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cambridge baseball defeats Parkersburg 10-5

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.