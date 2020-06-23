UPDATE: W.Va. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported two new coronavirus deaths and 11 new cases in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

The latest deaths - an 88-year-old Lewis County woman and a 66-year-old Clay County woman - pushed the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 92.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,582 cases and 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR’s COVID-19 website also showed 700 active cases and 1,790 recovered cases .

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.67 percent and the daily percentage was 1.35 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/22/20 6:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported one new coronavirus death and 19 new cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,571 cases and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. That's an increase of 28 cases since the DHHR updated its statistics Sunday evening.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 755 active cases and 1,726 recovered cases .

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 1.03 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (83/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (152/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/22/20 2:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,552 cases, 89 deaths and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 782 active cases and 1,681 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.69 percent and the daily percentage was 1.66 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

