Washington County Health Department offering drive-through back-to-school immunizations

(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Washington County Health Department is offering two drive-through immunization clinics for students returning to school in the fall. The clinics will be held on June 26 and July 24 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Patients will enter on the Route 60 entrance to the Health Department facility, stop at one station to fill out paperwork, and then stop at a second station to receive their immunization shots, and then exit the facility.

The Health Department is hoping that many area families take advantage of the opportunity to safely receive immunizations during the pandemic.

“We are hoping for a decent turnout. We know that kids need their back-to-school shots, and this is a good way to keep them socially distanced,” said Val Betkoski, director of nursing.

Staff will be wearing masks and, while patients are not required to since they will be inside their vehicle, wearing masks is encouraged. While the immunizations are typically covered by insurance, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Regular immunizations have been held by appointment only during the pandemic, walk-ins at the Health Department have not been allowed. And the drive-through will offer an additional alternative.

“Immunizations are key to preventing a lot of diseases,” Betkoski added.

Fore more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or call (740) 373 - 2782 x 3333.

