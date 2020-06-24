Advertisement

2 men jailed on robbery, kidnapping charges

Marietta Police say suspects held man at gunpoint before fleeing
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men facing kidnapping and robbery charges remained in the Washington County Jail on Wednesday.

Marietta Police arrested Shane M. Modesitt, 47, of Williamstown, and Justin T. Gibbs, 28, who police said is homeless, early Monday morning after they allegedly forced their way into an apartment in the 100 block of Putnam Street late Sunday night and held a man at gunpoint before fleeing.

Police said the incident began when two masked men brandishing guns forced their way into the apartment after a woman answered a knock at her back door.

Police said the men were looking for another man and demanding drugs and money. When the man knocked on the back door a short time later, police said the suspects dragged him inside and held him at gunpoint while making him empty his pockets.

The man was able to escape out a bedroom window and enter a neighbor’s apartment through a window after the suspects went outside and showed a gun to the occupants of a car that had pulled up behind the apartment, police said.

The suspects then fled on foot, but police said the man and woman in the apartment and the occupants of the car identified both suspects.

Police said Modesitt was arrested several hour later in an alley near the apartment, while Gibbs was arrested about a half-hour after that when he came back to the apartment looking for Modesitt while police were still processing the crime scene.

While being interviewed, police said Modesitt and Gibbs said they were visiting people a residence across town at the time of the alleged incident. However, police said people at that residence said the two men were there about 11 p.m. Sunday and stayed only a few minutes. Police responded to the alleged robbery at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Modesitt is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, while Gibbs is charged with complicity to aggravated robbery, complicity to aggravated burglary and kidnapping. All of the charges are felonies.

