A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.
In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it's revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WAVE) - A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

August, who turned 20 in April, has outlived many dogs of her same breed; the average lifespan of a golden retriever is believed to be 10 to 12 years old.

The 20-year-old lives with her family in Tennessee. She’s compassionately nicknamed ‘Augie.’

“At 20 years old, she’s just about doubled the expected lifespan for golden retrievers and she’s still kicking,” the Facebook post honoring August said. “She’s lived so long largely because she’s got great genetics, but also her owner, Jennifer, has done a great job of taking care of her and ensuring that they have a good relationship with Augie’s vet.”

Its official. Let it be known that Golden Retriever, "August", is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! She...

Posted by GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue on Saturday, June 20, 2020

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president. Through the years, August was rehomed several times before finding her current owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt of Oakland, Tenn., at age 14. They adopted her from Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada.

The dog was celebrated with a special cake and birthday scarf on her big day, with photos from her birthday party going viral since they were shared on the rescue group’s page.

