Belpre Homecoming to return on schedule

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming Committee says they are moving forward and continuing the homecoming tradition to celebrate its 88th year.

The committee is open to making changes amid the pandemic and they are waiting for guidelines from governor Mike DeWine. In the meantime, they have made changes including homecoming only being one day this year, tentative scheduled for August 1st.

Notable events like the car show, bike show, and tractor show are still in the works, but there not be a pageant. Event organizers say they won't know anything until governor Mike DeWine issues guidelines on festivals in the state on July 1st.

“We understand that a lot of the ride companies couldn’t do anything because in Ohio, the ride companies had laid off a lot of the ride inspectors and now we are starting to hear rumblings that the ride inspector is back,” said Kelly Cox, Belpre Homecoming Committee, homecoming chairman. So, it’s now maybe a possibility depending on the governor’s regulations.”

Due to the pandemic, the homecoming committee was unable to raise enough funds to have the event for three days. Homecoming chairman, Kelly Cox says they began getting funding for local businesses in January and February and things came to a halt in March when the pandemic hit.

Cox, says they are just doing what they can to keep the tradition alive and uplift the community.

“We can’t wait until the last minute to plan things so we’re going forward talking to vendors, trying to get everything set up for that and then it can still fall through but we’re trying,” said Cox.

The Belpre Homecoming is tentatively scheduled for August 1st.

