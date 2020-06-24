County Road 9 to be closed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (AP) - County Road 9 will be closed between the 4.217mm to 4.752 mm, by the Washington County Engineers Office on June 29, starting at 8 A.M. for culvert replacement.

The closure is estimated to last until July 2, and road will be closed 24 hrs per day. There will be no through traffic.

Those with questions are asked call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.

