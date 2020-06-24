Advertisement

Escape 2120 will debut at Peoples Bank Theatre

Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - Escape 2120 is a locally produced science fiction film.

“Escape 2120 is a movie about a teenager who gets the chance to go to the future through suspended animation. He is expecting to find a high tech world, and when he gets 100 years into the future he is suprised to find that everything is primative and backwards,” said Director Brian Bennett.

Bennett along with his crew filmed the scenes from the movie in communities and businesses across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Some of the places include the Bestey Mills Club in Marietta and Boxer’s Bed and Biscuits in Belpre.

They had a lot of support from the communities and businesses across the Mid-Ohio Valley and are excited to debut the film in this area.

The premiere will take place on July 10th at 8 p.m. at the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through the Peoples Bank Theatre Website.

