Five people arrested in warrant roundup in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, along with the Glouster Police Department, conducted “Targeted Enforcement: Trimble Township.”

The warrant roundup led to the arrest of 5 individuals. They are Debra Washington, Jarrod Losey, Harold Spears, Roger Blosser and Lauren Milstead.

Contact was also made around the Township where known drug activity has been reported. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies in Athens County to ensure that individuals with active warrants are apprehended and brought before the Court to face their charges.

