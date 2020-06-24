Forecast 6-24-20

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

This Afternoon

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

