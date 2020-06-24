Advertisement

Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

Dr. Cathy Slemp
Dr. Cathy Slemp(WSAZ/Amanda Barren)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

After the Governor expressed to Secretary Crouch his lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, Secretary Crouch then asked for Dr. Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.The Governor expressed his appreciation for Dr. Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

