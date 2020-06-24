Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

After the Governor expressed to Secretary Crouch his lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, Secretary Crouch then asked for Dr. Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.The Governor expressed his appreciation for Dr. Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

