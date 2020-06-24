Advertisement

Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Children and Families will soon issue a one-time payment to foster care families and providers as part of the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

This payment will provide in-state foster families, child placing agencies, as well as residential and emergency shelters additional financial help for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several months.

“It’s unbelievably good news that we’ve got this money that will be going out to help our kids and to help our foster families,” Gov. Justice said. “Our entire foster care community does great, great work and we can never thank them enough.”

“Foster care is an essential service for children who cannot remain safely in their home and we are grateful for those who step up to take care of these children,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

The payment will be based upon the number of children in the home or facility at the end of June 2020. Payment will be received in July 2020.

