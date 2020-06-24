Advertisement

Local fireworks vendors say sales are booming

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to reports, there has been a surge of fireworks in cities all over the United States and firework vendors are beginning to pop up right in the Mid-Ohio Valley. With 4th of July less than two weeks away, vendors say, they have been very busy.

The TNT Fireworks vendors are one of the largest fireworks companies in the U.S. The vendors at the tent in Vienna say, they opened on Monday and have seen over 200 customers.

“The possibility of not having firework shows in some of the areas is also I think helping people buy fireworks and helping them get excited about getting out and doing some self-power techniques,” said Sam Smith, volunteer, TNT Fireworks.

For firework safety tips, contact your local fire department.

