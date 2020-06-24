MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the MOV Players are planning to offer a virtual youth summer camp for area young people interested in theater.

The camp will begin on June 29 and will feature classes in facial acting, characterization, enunciation, pronunciation, script writing, and more. In total, the camp will cover approximately two hours of material, taught between the hours of 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. on designated days.

In addition, the MOV Players have been offering radio dramas during the pandemic via Zoom, and the camp will culminate with students performing a classic Archie Andrews radio drama on July 10, based on the characters made popular in comic books and the current Riverdale television series airing on The CW. Students will also write content for commercials that will appear during the performance. Those commercials will advertise local businesses that have sponsored the theater.

Experienced teachers and professionals will lead the classes, including English teachers who will provide instruction in script writing. The classes will be taught by video chat, and additional materials and resources relating to acting and theater will be provided through a virtual classroom.

J.R. Wells, youth director and past president of MOV Players, commented that an additional goal of the camp will be to provide an opportunity for area youth to connect, since many of them have been away from school and social activities for quite some time due to the pandemic.

“I want them to be able to chat [in Zoom]...When you’re in the theater, you’re sitting back, chatting with other people, talking and building friendships...What we’re looking at is, when there’s downtime, the chat feature will be going so the kids will be able to chat...One of the hopes of it is that they’ll be able to build those kinds of relationships,” Wells said.

Spaces are open for students who are interested in participating. Those who would like to register are asked to click here. Additional information can be found on the camp’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.