Parkersburg Police responding to report of person possibly carrying a gun

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are responding to a report of a person in the 1200 block of Mary Street who is possibly carrying a gun. There are road closures in the area, and the Boys and Girls Club has been locked down, due to its proximity to the area in which the individual was reportedly seen. However, the lockdown is simply a precaution, as there has been no reported activity involving the Boys and Girls Club.

The report was made at approximately 3:55 P.M., according to Wood County 911. WTAP reporters are on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

