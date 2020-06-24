Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center is currently hosting an exhibit titled The Passion of the Human Spirit. The art was created by members of the Artbeat Studio of Parkersburg and Passion Works Studio of Athens, and the exhibit showcases the work of artists with developmental differences. Many of the pieces include recycled materials, as well.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of June but, due to the COVID-19 public health situation, it has been extended through mid-July. Jessie Siefert, managing director, commented on the unique significance of this particular exhibit.

“It’s nice to have our walls covered with bright, beautiful artwork in such dark times,” said Siefert. “We try to get out the word that we are a community center, and we’re open to anyone and everyone. And I think this is a way to help showcase our openness and accessibility to people of all abilities, all races, all ages,” she added.

The Arts Center is currently open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Admission is free to members and children aged 12 and under, with a two-dollar donation requested from non-member adults. And beginning on July 11, hours will be extended through Saturday. Social distancing is implemented, and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the gift shop. There are also masks available for those who do not have them, and partitions at the check-out. While masks are not required, the center encourages visitors to wear them.

Those who would like more information are asked to visit the center’s website. And to see a sample of the artwork, watch the video below.

