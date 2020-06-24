Advertisement

Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

art paintbrush
art paintbrush(WBKO)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center is currently hosting an exhibit titled The Passion of the Human Spirit. The art was created by members of the Artbeat Studio of Parkersburg and Passion Works Studio of Athens, and the exhibit showcases the work of artists with developmental differences. Many of the pieces include recycled materials, as well.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of June but, due to the COVID-19 public health situation, it has been extended through mid-July. Jessie Siefert, managing director, commented on the unique significance of this particular exhibit.

“It’s nice to have our walls covered with bright, beautiful artwork in such dark times,” said Siefert. “We try to get out the word that we are a community center, and we’re open to anyone and everyone. And I think this is a way to help showcase our openness and accessibility to people of all abilities, all races, all ages,” she added.

The Arts Center is currently open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Admission is free to members and children aged 12 and under, with a two-dollar donation requested from non-member adults. And beginning on July 11, hours will be extended through Saturday. Social distancing is implemented, and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the gift shop. There are also masks available for those who do not have them, and partitions at the check-out. While masks are not required, the center encourages visitors to wear them.

Those who would like more information are asked to visit the center’s website. And to see a sample of the artwork, watch the video below.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

News

2 men jailed on robbery, kidnapping charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
2 men jailed after allegedly holding man at gunpoint in Marietta apartment.

News

Some Parkersburg City Council members say they will never defund the police

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never support defunding the police.

News

MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports more than 630 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
The number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued to climb Monday afternoon as the state's COVID-19 website showed nearly 750 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 455 cases.

News

Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

News

County Road 9 to be closed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
County Road 9 to be closed

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

What's Trending, 6/24/20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A cat gets bullied by birds, an opera performed in front of plants (literally), and BASEBALL IS BACK!