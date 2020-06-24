Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg man jailed after standoff

Robert L. Murphy Jr. allegedly pistol-whipped woman before letting her go
Robert J. Murphy Jr., 39, of Parkersburg, faces kidnapping and malicious-assault charges after an hourslong standoff Wednesday night at his apartment on Quincy Street.
Robert J. Murphy Jr., 39, of Parkersburg, faces kidnapping and malicious-assault charges after an hourslong standoff Wednesday night at his apartment on Quincy Street.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 6/24/20 -12 P.M.

A Parkersburg man is facing kidnapping and malicious assault charges after an hourslong standoff with police Tuesday night.

Police arrested Robert L. Murphy Jr., 39, after he came out of an apartment at 802 Quincy St. just before midnight following about three hours of negotiations with officers and 911 dispatchers.

Murphy allegedly held a woman who lived in the apartment with him at gunpoint and pistol-whipped her with a black semi-automatic handgun, according to Parkersburg Police Capt. Scott Elliott.

Murphy allowed her to leave after about two hours of negotiations, Elliot said.

She was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Center, and according to criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court, she suffered “multiple contusions, lacerations, bruising and possible facial bone fractures” as a result of being hit with the pistol. Murphy also allegedly head-butted her and cut her in the right leg with a folding knife, the complaint said.

The standoff began about 8:45 p.m. after police said someone went to the apartment and saw that a man had a gun. Police said that person left immediately and called police.

After allowing the woman to leave the apartment, Elliott said officers continued negotiating with Murphy for another 30 to 45 minutes before he came out of the apartment about 11:45 p.m. and surrendered to police.

Murphy was arraigned by video conference Wednesday morning in magistrate court. He is being held without bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 6/24/20

More details have emerged from the hostage situation in the 800 block of Quincy Street.

According to officials, officers were outside the location by 8:45 p.m., and a negotiator was in contact with the man.

That men that let the woman out of the location by 11:30 p.m., and while she had minor injuries, she did not suffer anything life-threatening or severe.

The incident ended around 12:15 Wednesday morning.

We will have more information

UPDATE:

Parkersburg Police at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night say the woman is out of the hostage situation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Parkersburg Police are responding to a potential hostage situation on the 800 block of Quincy Street. Police have been on scene since 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. They have established a perimeter. Police say a negotiator is trying to talk to the man inside the house, but he has hung up the phone several times. Police say a man may be holding a gun to a woman’s head. We have a reporter heading to the scene. We will keep you updated.

