Advertisement

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/CNN) – A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

Dennis Paul Stiffey said he simply can’t understand why it happened.

"Yes indeed, it just gutted me," he said.

The soon-to-be 82-year-old was allegedly attacked and robbed by Lawrence McLaughlin, 41, and Maurice Terrell Patterson, 44, inside his Fairfield Township home.

The pair allegedly duct-taped Stiffey’s legs and hands and put a pillowcase over his head.

“I was laying on the couch and I felt them coming down on me,” Stiffey said. “I thought they were going to kill me.”

State Police said the two stole $1,900 in cash, and that Patterson took off in a getaway car, leaving McLaughlin all alone.

McLaughlin was later roaming around nearby Bolivar, Pennsylvania, looking for a lift. Someone was willing to give him a ride, but according to State Police, this is where McLaughlin should have kept his mouth shut.

Behind the wheel of the car was Ken Stiffey, the victim’s son, who knew about what happened to his dad.

“Well, this guy, he started spilling his guts, and Ken said to himself, ‘OK, now is the time to dig deeper.’ So, he did,” Dennis Stiffey said.

“And this guy was telling him, ‘Yeah, we went to a party up in a little shack up on the hill there.’ And he said, ‘That was the slickest $1,900 we ever got.’”

Ken Stiffey kept his cool and called troopers after dropping McLaughlin off at a convenience store, where he was arrested.

Patterson was later arrested near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

According to investigators and the victim, the mastermind behind the alleged robbery was Dennis Stiffey’s own daughter and the girlfriend of Patterson: Michelle Veronica Stiffey.

“If she’d have asked, I’d have given her money if she needed it,” Dennis Stiffey said. “If Michelle would have just asked, said, ‘Dad, I need a couple hundred,’ I’d have given it to her.”

McLaughlin, Patterson and Michelle Stiffey all face several charges, including robbery, assault and conspiracy.

Copyright 2020 KDKA via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

National

Teen abducted in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

National

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand “Obamacare," even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

National

Report: State, local aid needed to avert 4 million layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A new private sector report is warning anew of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver several hundred billion dollars in budget relief to states and local governments.

News

2 men jailed on robbery, kidnapping charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
2 men jailed after allegedly holding man at gunpoint in Marietta apartment.