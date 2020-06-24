Advertisement

Protesters gather outside Wood County BOE calling for suspended teacher to be fired

Protesters, mostly compiled of Wood County Schools parents and students, stood outside Tuesday night’s board of education meeting calling for the firing of recently suspended teacher Joseph Lindamood.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Protesters, mostly compiled of Wood County Schools parents and students, stood outside Tuesday night’s board of education meeting calling for the firing of recently suspended teacher Joseph Lindamood.

Lindamood, a physical education teacher at Van Devender Middle School was given a 100 day suspension without pay following a closed hearing with Wood County Board members on June 16. Reports indicate Lindamood has been suspended since May 11, and was recommended for termination. Details on the suspension and proposed termination were not given and by law, board members cannot discuss employee disciplinary action.

WTAP spoke with those who attended the protest, which also included parents and the students who are accusing Lindamood of actions that led to his suspension. They say the incidents allegedly involve inappropriate behavior towards students, specifically female students. Parents of the accusers spoke in detail to our news outlet about Lindamood’s alleged misconduct, but in wake of ongoing investigations, we will not release that information at this time.

Protesters say their goal in showing up to protest as well as attending the meeting is to voice their concerns and for the board of education to be transparent about these allegations.

“I think that we as the public have the right to know how many accusations has been towards him. Just as the same as a police officer, you can check their record, we should be able to access a teacher’s record”.

One parent says if the board of education’s decision is to keep Lindamood employed with Wood County Schools, there should be training in place to educate him on how to properly interact with students.

