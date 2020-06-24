Advertisement

Some Parkersburg City Council members say they will never defund the police

Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never defund the police.
Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never defund the police.(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never support defunding the police. This was at the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Parkersburg City Council Member Sharon Kuhl says the city has gotten over 75 emails about defunding the police.

She says only one of them was verified as an email from someone in the area. She and Councilman Bob Mercer said they would never stand to defund the police. As the meeting went on, the Parkersburg City Pool waterslide came up. The slide is here, but has not been installed yet. The mayor says the pool would need to be drained before that could happen.

Also toward the end of the meeting, council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a grant to get $150,000 dollars for help with recycling

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today, received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.

News

2 men jailed on robbery, kidnapping charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
2 men jailed after allegedly holding man at gunpoint in Marietta apartment.

News

MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
MOV Players planning virtual youth summer camp

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports more than 630 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
The number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continued to climb Monday afternoon as the state's COVID-19 website showed nearly 750 new cases, surpassing the 21-day average of 455 cases.

News

Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Parkersburg Arts Center holding exhibit featuring artists with developmental differences

News

Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Justice, DHHR announce one-time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response

News

County Road 9 to be closed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
County Road 9 to be closed

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

What's Trending, 6/24/20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A cat gets bullied by birds, an opera performed in front of plants (literally), and BASEBALL IS BACK!