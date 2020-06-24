Some Parkersburg City Council members say they will never defund the police

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Some members of Parkersburg City Council say they will never support defunding the police. This was at the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Parkersburg City Council Member Sharon Kuhl says the city has gotten over 75 emails about defunding the police.

She says only one of them was verified as an email from someone in the area. She and Councilman Bob Mercer said they would never stand to defund the police. As the meeting went on, the Parkersburg City Pool waterslide came up. The slide is here, but has not been installed yet. The mayor says the pool would need to be drained before that could happen.

Also toward the end of the meeting, council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a grant to get $150,000 dollars for help with recycling

