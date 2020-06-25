Advertisement

Campus Martius Museum to reopen Thursday

Campus Martius Museum reopening with new state guidelines
Campus Martius
Campus Martius(Angel Thompson | Angel Thompson)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius Museum will reopen Thursday with new guidelines in place and new exhibits.

The new guidelines include all employees wearing masks; visitors of the museum are not required to wear them, but they are recommended. There will be hand sanitizer on every floor and the museum is stepping up its cleaning.

The museum administrator, Leann Hendershot says they took their time reopening to make sure everything was in place to follow state guidelines.

“We are very excited, we’ve had so many phone calls, so many messages on Facebook, e-mails; so we’re really excited to get the community back in and visitors from other towns back in,” said Leann Hendershot, Campus Martius Museum, museum administrator.

The Campus Martius Museum will be open at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Fridays for the vulnerable population.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio State Highway Patrol says construction worker hurt in crash in Hocking County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a construction worker is seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Students from W.Va. and Ohio test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg South prepares for graduation

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Five arrested through Targeted Enforcement - Tremble Township

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Construction worker hit in Hocking County

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. foster care families to receive COVID-19 support

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emily Williams

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Gov. Justice addresses Mountain State

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Escape 2120 to premiere at Peoples Bank Theater

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Campus Maritus Museum reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - All-terrain vehicles coming to W.Va. roadways

Updated: 1 hours ago