Campus Martius Museum to reopen Thursday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius Museum will reopen Thursday with new guidelines in place and new exhibits.

The new guidelines include all employees wearing masks; visitors of the museum are not required to wear them, but they are recommended. There will be hand sanitizer on every floor and the museum is stepping up its cleaning.

The museum administrator, Leann Hendershot says they took their time reopening to make sure everything was in place to follow state guidelines.

“We are very excited, we’ve had so many phone calls, so many messages on Facebook, e-mails; so we’re really excited to get the community back in and visitors from other towns back in,” said Leann Hendershot, Campus Martius Museum, museum administrator.

The Campus Martius Museum will be open at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Fridays for the vulnerable population.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.