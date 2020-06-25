Advertisement

‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - “Gone with the wind” is back on HBO Max, but it is not alone.

The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the movie: “‘Gone With the Wind:' A Complicated Legacy” and “Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In an introduction to the movie, TCM host Jacqueline Stewart denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.

HBO Max pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago amid anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

