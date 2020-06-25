Gov. Jim Justice expresses frustration with inaccurate COVID-19 numbers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In his Wednesday address to the Mountain State, Governor Jim Justice said that he is concerned over the accuracy of coronavirus numbers, noting that West Virginia may have had fewer active cases than previously reported. Visibly frustrated, Justice later said the state had overstated its active cases by nearly 100. After his press conference, the governor’s office sent out a news release saying he had accepted State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation.

Despite his concerns of inaccuracy, Justice reported that 19 outbreaks tied to travel to Myrtle Beach have been identified in 11 counties.

“If you’re thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you’re doing and everything,” said Justice. “And if you’ve been, go get tested.”

And while churches remain open, Justice encouraged the use of masks and social distancing inside of church services. He described them as one of the most “ripe” environments for spreading the virus.

He also weighed the options going forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting the recent deaths of three West Virginians from the virus.

“We could probably all baton ourselves down in our houses, and we would probably still lose people, but at the same time it would surely be better. Or we can try and go forward and there’s genuinely some level of high risk,” said Justice.

Justice also mentioned, that while unemployment is higher than before the pandemic began, Justice says all 55 counties, unemployment decreased during the month of May.

