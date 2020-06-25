Advertisement

Live Coverage: Parkersburg South High School Graduation (click here to watch)

Graduation 2020
Graduation 2020(Sarah Cooke)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Starting at 7 P.M., WTAP is streaming Parkersburg South High School’s graduation ceremony. Click here for live coverage.

Thomas's Outlandish Prediction, 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
After being just a wee bit off on his prediction for the M.O.V.'s first 90-degree day, Thomas makes his next prediction for the upcoming Summer months.

News

Belpre Board of Education working on plan for August

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Belpre Board of Education meets Thursday to talk about its plans for August.

News

Campus Martius Museum reopens

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Campus Martius Museum reopens to the public.

Education

Parkersburg South Graduation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kirk Greenfield
It was a most unusual evening for the class of 2020 graduates of Parkersburg South High School as Graduation Ceremonies were held at Erickson All-sport Facility Thursday night.

News

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation hands out $101,000 in grants

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards over $100,000 in grants to local organizations.

Sno Biz broken into, suspect arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Parkersburg business, Sno Biz, was robbed in the early morning as someone broke in through the front window. The suspect was in there at a time between four and five in the morning before having to flee. The reason for him running off was the fact that the store's security system had alerted the police and create an alarm that made the man go back out. He left with a some cash from the money container in the store and the store's phone. A few hours later, the owner's brother-in-law had come back around to observe the shop and see the damage that had been caused. He then noticed the man that had appeared on the security footage and called the police. The police went to the man and questioned him before arresting him. The store's owner, Joshua Wise, says that it's "unfortunate that someone would do this during a time like this." But he says that he's "thankful" to have the security system to assure that the man that broke in wouldn't take anything else.

News

Ohio University mourns the death of former president Vernon Alden

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Ohio University mourns the passing of President Emeritus Vernon Roger Alden.

News

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival canceled because of pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival will be postponed until September 2021.

Safety

ODOT talks Work Zone safety after accident in Hocking County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
After Wednesday's accident in Hocking County, the Ohio Department of Transportation talks about work zone safety.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources