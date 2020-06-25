Marietta Community Foundation provides funding to Ely Chapman’s food supply

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Ely Chapman Educational Foundation provides after-school and summer camp opportunities for local students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to close. Staff made the decision to donate the perishable food items they had in supply, which would have been served to children during activities, to Eve and Gospel Mission.

Now, Ely Chapman has reopened and its summer camp began on June 1. But the organization has found itself with a lower than expected food supply. In response, the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) has provided Ely Chapman with $2,000 to replenish its food supply. The money comes from MCF’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which has provided approximately $125,000 in pandemic relief to Washington County organizations.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to see not only our foundation stepping up to meet these needs but also our community in general, stepping up to meet needs,” said Hether Allender, president and CEO of MCF. “Early on we identified that one of the vulnerable populations with this pandemic was our children. So we’ve really focused a lot of our resources on that and Ely Chapman provides an opportunity during the summer for children in the community...So we’re happy to be able to help them and help the children in the camp receive a well-balanced meal,” she added.

Allender also commented on the importance of the work Ely Champan does year-round, not only during the summer.

“They’ve been a staple in the community for the educational needs of our children and their [chair and founder], Alice Chapman, is always there to help children in need,” Allender said.

