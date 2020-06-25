Advertisement

Summer inspections vital to electrical service, Mon Power says

By Angel Thompson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - When summer’s heat and humidity arrive in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Mon Power often sees spike in electricity usage and equipment damaged resulting from severe weather.

That’s why the utility, which serves 385,000 customers in West Virginia, including in Wood County, says their annual summer inspections are so important.

The use of remote-control technology is vital to ensuring that customers receiving the best quality service available.

Spokesman Mark Durbin said Mon Power completes its inspections on distribution circuits, or the lines that people see in their neighborhoods, with a focus on capacitors.

“They are designed to control voltage levels as the power flows back and forth and the nice thing about these devices is that they’re especially useful in remote locations because they adjust automatically depending on the changing system conditions and when it gets very hot,” Durbin said.

Mon Power’s helicopter technology has inspected 2,100 miles here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

