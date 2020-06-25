Advertisement

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime.

The incident has put racism front and center for the stock car series that two weeks ago banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging. It also prompted criticism from some fans that NASCAR had somehow overreacted — criticism NASCAR has bristled at and cited in releasing the photo from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The image was taken by NASCAR security.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “Based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It’s our responsibility to react and investigate, and that’s exactly what we did.”

NASCAR has been rocked by racial tension since it banned the Confederate flag. Angered fans flew the flag last weekend outside Talladega and flags that once flew openly around the infield were still for sale across the street. A small plane flew over the track pulling a banner of the Confederate flag that said “Defund NASCAR.”

NASCAR asked officials at every track to check their garages this week. Out of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, only 11 had a garage door pull-down rope tied in a knot, Phelps said, and the only one fashioned in a noose was the one discovered Sunday by a crew member in Wallace’s No. 43 stall.

NASCAR moved quickly and by Monday, FBI agents were at the track. On Tuesday, authorities said the rope had been hanging there since the Cup Series race last October and thus was not a hate crime targeting the 26-year-old Wallace.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that same stall.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR released a photo of the noose-like rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.(NASCAR)

Wallace never saw the rope. He said Phelps came to see him Sunday night at the track with “tears running down his face.” He also told CNN: " It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 ... it is a noose. "

Phelps said NASCAR had determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend.

“Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unfortunately unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done,” he said.

The Wood Brothers Racing team was in the same stall during the October race and it cooperated with the investigation. An employee recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall.”

“We could not determine whether it was someone on their team or someone else,” Phelps said. “We have no idea what the intent was at all, whether there was any malice in it or whether it was just fashioned as a noose for a pulley. We don’t know that.”

NASCAR’s investigation is over, Phelps said, and cameras will be added to garages moving forward. NASCAR will also require members of the industry to complete sensitivity and unconscious bias training.

NASCAR heads this weekend to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and will increase security around Wallace, who has received death threats and been accused of perpetrating a hoax.

“We need to keep Bubba safe. We need to keep a member of our family safe,” Phelps said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tesla ranks dead last in J.D. Power's annual quality survey.

National

Virus taking stronger hold in US, other populated countries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere. That includes the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines.

News

Thomas's Outlandish Prediction, 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
After being just a wee bit off on his prediction for the M.O.V.'s first 90-degree day, Thomas makes his next prediction for the upcoming Summer months.

Coronavirus

Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Latest News

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA

Updated: 6 hours ago
The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

National

Can federal lawmakers agree on police reform?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

Belpre Board of Education working on plan for August

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Belpre Board of Education meets Thursday to talk about its plans for August.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 9 hours ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.