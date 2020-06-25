Obituary: John Rogers

John Rogers, 79, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

John was born November 3, 1940 in Elyria, Ohio to Albert and Gertrude {Dennis} Rogers.

He attended Newport High School.

John worked for many years for Bob Bingler Ford and Newport Lumber. He enjoyed hunting and pony pulls.

John will be deeply missed by his siblings Richard Rogers, George Rogers, Mary Lou (Wayne) Bennett, Sue Farnsworth and Nancy Hines; several close nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews; and his dog Petey.

John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law Shirley Rogers and Elva Rogers; brothers-in-law Don Hines and Gary Farnsworth; step brother Charles Kern; one niece and one nephew.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Lawrence Township. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the humane society or volunteer fire department of your choice.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.