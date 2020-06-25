ODOT talks Work Zone safety after accident in Hocking County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Wednesday’s incident in Hocking County involved a car running into a seriously injuring a construction worker.

In response, the Ohio Department of Transportation wants to make sure all drivers and workers are aware of all of the safety measures that must be taken in order to ensure incidents like this are kept to an absolute minimum.

ODOT has reported 17 incidents of accidents in a work zone in 2020 so far.

Workers are aware of how dangerous their jobs are, and it is up to the drivers to make sure they are not distracted while driving in a work zone.

“They see people on their phones, adjusting their radios, eating food,” said Ashley Rittenhouse, Public Information Officer at ODOT District 10. “Just not paying attention to the road. And so, these incidents, the 17 incidents this year, most if not all of those could be avoided.”

While the workers must also make sure they stay safe and watch for cars on the road, it is up to the drivers to follow all the rules of the road.

“Drive safe, obey the law,” Rittenhouse said. “Follow the speed limit, follow the ‘Move Over Law'. The ‘Move Over Law’ requires you to move over a lane when you come upon roadside workers. If you can’t do that, it requires you to slow down.”

