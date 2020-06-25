Ohio State Highway Patrol says construction worker hurt in crash in Hocking County

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a construction worker is seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

On June 24, 2020 at approximately 2:07 P.M., the Athens post of the OSHP received a call of a crash involving a pedestrian on SR-664 near Lake Logan Road in Hocking County. Eighty-six year old Sylvia Brown of Logan, OH was northbound on SR-664 when she struck 29-year-old Brett Fletcher, who was directing traffic for a construction zone.

Sylvia J. Brown was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital by Hocking County EMS for minor injuries. Brett W. Fletcher was transported via MedFlight to Grant Medical Center for serious injuries from the crash.

Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by Logan Police Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, Hocking County EMS, MedFlight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is under investigation

