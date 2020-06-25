Advertisement

Police: South Dakota woman confesses to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old

Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.
Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.(Dakota News Now via Davison County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A 21-year-old South Dakota woman is accused of killing a 5-year-old after he died from abuse injuries.

Mitchell police received a call from 21-year-old Julia Lee Carter as she was headed to the emergency room because the boy was not breathing. Medical workers performed life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful as the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy indicated that the 5-year-old suffered a significant amount of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Police said Carter confessed to authorities that she kicked and stomped on the 5-year-old abdomen several times. She was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Carter lived in the same home as the victim.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

News

Ohio State Highway Patrol says construction worker hurt in crash in Hocking County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a construction worker is seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Students from W.Va. and Ohio test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg South prepares for graduation

Updated: 1 hours ago