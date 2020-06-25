Riverside Artists Gallery hosting grand re-opening

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Like many area businesses and organizations, Marietta’s Riverside Artists Gallery has been closed in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on July 2, it will be re-opening its doors. And it will be holding a grand re-opening on July 3, to coincide with First Friday.

The gallery is a cooperative that is managed and run by its member artists. When it reopens, it hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. in July, with additional days being added in August. On July 3, the gallery will remain open until 9 P.M. It will be offering a number of special, re-opening sales including the following, as well as additional sales throughout the gallery:

30% off all of John Monk’s Luminesque Copperware

20% off Tracy Leinbaugh’s hand felted bags

10% off Betsy Cook’s Telltale Towers and tiles

10% off Sharon Hanse’s Art and

In addition, shoppers will have the chance to enjoy live music being played outdoors as part of First Friday.

“We are very excited about reopening because we miss all of our wonderful customers and patrons who enjoy our art. And many of us, many of our artists, have been home making art, so we’re going to be sharing that. I personally, as a metalworker, have made several new creations that I want to share,” said Betsy Cook, gallery member and metalwork artist.

The gallery will also be starting up its art classes again, though they will be smaller than they have been historically in order to allow for social distancing. The gallery is planning to potentially offer a painting class and an alcohol ink class in July, and others later in the summer.

At the July 3 grand re-opening, social distancing will be implemented, sanitizing practices will be followed, and visitors will be asked to wear masks. In fact, Cook noted that some of the gallery’s artists have made unique masks that will be available.

“We hope people will come back and enjoy the new artwork. I’m so excited that the community and the downtown is back open, but we all have to be careful. We have to remember that the virus is still here,” Cook added.

The gallery always welcomes inquiries from new artists. Currently, the gallery is particularly interested in bringing on new woodworkers, a ceramic artist, and others creating unique art. For more information about the grand re-opening, visit the gallery’s Facebook page. And to learn more about the gallery, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.